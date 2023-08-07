Home  »  Companies   »  Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) Stock...

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.75% for CTNT’s stock, with a -45.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTNT is 2.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CTNT was 3.71M shares.

CTNT) stock’s latest price update

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -26.72 compared to its previous closing price of 3.63.

CTNT Trading at -45.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.45% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTNT fell by -61.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. saw -61.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

