Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 214.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CENN was 2.92M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENN’s Market Performance

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -12.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.45% decline in the past month and a -9.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.21% for CENN’s stock, with a -32.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENN Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares sank -19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4026. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.90 for the present operating margin

-5.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -1231.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.