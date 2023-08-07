CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has increased by 2.13 when compared to last closing price of 7.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is 19.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $8.25, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.50B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On August 07, 2023, CX’s average trading volume was 5.83M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

CX’s stock has seen a -0.13% decrease for the week, with a 16.59% rise in the past month and a 20.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for CX’s stock, with a 39.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.20 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +14.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 89.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.