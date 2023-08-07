Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s stock price has dropped by -10.61 in relation to previous closing price of 3.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) by analysts is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 0.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BRSH was 74.17K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH stock saw a decrease of 2.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 62.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.59% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.15% for BRSH’s stock, with a -69.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -45.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.55%, as shares sank -44.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -71.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.