Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s stock price has dropped by -10.61 in relation to previous closing price of 3.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) by analysts is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 0.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BRSH was 74.17K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH stock saw a decrease of 2.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 62.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.59% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.15% for BRSH’s stock, with a -69.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -45.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.55%, as shares sank -44.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -71.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -347.66 for the present operating margin
  • +11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

