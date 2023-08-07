Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is $13.00, The public float for BMRA is 15.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMRA on August 07, 2023 was 218.21K shares.

BMRA) stock’s latest price update

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA)’s stock price has dropped by -12.12 in relation to previous closing price of 1.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BMRA’s Market Performance

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has experienced a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.08% rise in the past month, and a 5.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.41% for BMRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for BMRA’s stock, with a -39.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for BMRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMRA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $13 based on the research report published on November 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BMRA Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRA rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4040. In addition, Biomerica Inc. saw -56.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRA starting from Irani Zackary S., who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.55 back on May 25. After this action, Irani Zackary S. now owns 1,020,560 shares of Biomerica Inc., valued at $310 using the latest closing price.

Irani Zackary S., the Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica Inc., purchase 500 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Irani Zackary S. is holding 1,020,360 shares at $805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.03 for the present operating margin

+15.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomerica Inc. stands at -24.01. The total capital return value is set at -44.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.58. Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -70.10 for asset returns.

Based on Biomerica Inc. (BMRA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.22. Total debt to assets is 12.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.