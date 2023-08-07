Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s (BDRX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BDRX stock has gone up by 9.97%, with a monthly gain of 37.04% and a quarterly plunge of -60.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 35.38% for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.28% for BDRX’s stock, with a -96.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) by analysts is $251959.00, The public float for BDRX is 0.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.47% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BDRX was 344.99K shares.

BDRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) has jumped by 25.49 compared to previous close of 5.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BDRX Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.40%, as shares surge +47.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc saw -97.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stands at -1095.28. The total capital return value is set at -116.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.18. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -84.10 for asset returns.

Based on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48. Total debt to assets is 11.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 10.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.