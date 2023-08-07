BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) by analysts is $625.00, The public float for BIMI is 2.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.47% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BIMI was 155.92K shares.

BIMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) has dropped by -14.91 compared to previous close of 2.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has experienced a -25.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 37.92% rise in the past month, and a 171.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.85% for BIMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for BIMI’s stock, with a 60.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 42.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +37.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI fell by -25.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw 104.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.13 for the present operating margin

+16.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -183.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.