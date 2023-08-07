Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BILI is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BILI is $157.68, which is $4.78 above than the current price. The public float for BILI is 382.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of BILI on August 07, 2023 was 6.23M shares.

BILI) stock’s latest price update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.69 in relation to its previous close of 18.16. However, the company has experienced a -8.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

BILI’s Market Performance

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has seen a -8.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.38% gain in the past month and a -13.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for BILI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.86% for BILI’s stock, with a -9.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, Bilibili Inc. saw -26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc. stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc. (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 100.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.11. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.