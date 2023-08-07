BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIGC is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BIGC is $11.25, which is $0.56 above the current price. The public float for BIGC is 63.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIGC on August 07, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

BIGC) stock’s latest price update

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC)’s stock price has soared by 26.76 in relation to previous closing price of 9.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has experienced a 18.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.02% rise in the past month, and a 66.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for BIGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.45% for BIGC’s stock, with a 26.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIGC Trading at 26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC rose by +18.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 38.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from EGGERTON LISA, who sale 20,756 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Jul 10. After this action, EGGERTON LISA now owns 134,002 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $209,586 using the latest closing price.

EGGERTON LISA, the Chief Marketing Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 9,581 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that EGGERTON LISA is holding 134,953 shares at $95,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.12 for the present operating margin

+71.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -50.14. The total capital return value is set at -22.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.90. Equity return is now at value -243.10, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), the company’s capital structure generated 766.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.46. Total debt to assets is 73.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.