Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 31.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/24/23 that FDIC Scolds Banks for Manipulating Deposit Data

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is above average at 9.01x. The 36-month beta value for BAC is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BAC is $35.61, which is $4.51 above than the current price. The public float for BAC is 7.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of BAC on August 07, 2023 was 46.56M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC stock saw an increase of -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.68% and a quarterly increase of 15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for BAC’s stock, with a -1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.99. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from DeMare James P, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $31.53 back on Aug 01. After this action, DeMare James P now owns 185,108 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $2,364,900 using the latest closing price.

Athanasia Dean C, the President, Regional Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 77,806 shares at $31.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Athanasia Dean C is holding 353,971 shares at $2,449,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.