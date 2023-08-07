Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) is $0.75, The public float for AVTX is 12.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVTX on August 07, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

AVTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has seen a -7.65% decrease in the past week, with a -50.54% drop in the past month, and a -93.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for AVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.47% for AVTX’s stock, with a -94.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at -89.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -50.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2708. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. saw -96.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 937,404 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 27. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 731,458 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $486,888 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,746,138 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,668,862 shares at $1,682,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.41 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -230.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.