Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TEAM is $217.76, which is $23.84 above the current price. The public float for TEAM is 151.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on August 07, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has soared by 17.21 in relation to previous closing price of 169.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

TEAM’s Market Performance

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a 14.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.90% rise in the past month, and a 32.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.61% for TEAM’s stock, with a 25.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $150 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.05. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 54.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $169.21 back on Aug 03. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 329,640 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,394,477 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $169.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 329,640 shares at $1,394,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.98. Equity return is now at value -108.40, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 391.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.66. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.