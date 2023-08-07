Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) by analysts is $8.25, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for ACHR is 129.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.28% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ACHR was 5.45M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 5.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

ACHR’s Market Performance

ACHR’s stock has fallen by -15.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.99% and a quarterly rise of 167.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.03% for Archer Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.26% for ACHR’s stock, with a 92.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at 33.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.87%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -15.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 202.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Muniz Thomas Paul, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Jun 29. After this action, Muniz Thomas Paul now owns 1,245,333 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $562,500 using the latest closing price.

MISSAN ANDY, the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that MISSAN ANDY is holding 201,155 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -61.60 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.