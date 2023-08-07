Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aravive Inc. (ARAV) is $13.33, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for ARAV is 31.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARAV on August 07, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

ARAV) stock’s latest price update

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV)’s stock price has decreased by -12.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a -82.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARAV’s Market Performance

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) has seen a -82.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -80.58% decline in the past month and a -84.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.71% for ARAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -82.62% for ARAV stock, with a simple moving average of -84.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARAV Trading at -83.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.24%, as shares sank -80.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV fell by -82.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3991. In addition, Aravive Inc. saw -80.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-775.28 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aravive Inc. stands at -835.31. The total capital return value is set at -223.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -259.44.

Based on Aravive Inc. (ARAV), the company’s capital structure generated 38.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.67. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aravive Inc. (ARAV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.