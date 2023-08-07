Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is above average at 60.26x. The 36-month beta value for ZI is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZI is $27.25, which is $10.17 above than the current price. The public float for ZI is 328.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.13% of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on August 07, 2023 was 6.84M shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 18.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/01/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Tumbles on Reduced Outlook

ZI’s Market Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen a -28.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.52% decline in the past month and a -10.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for ZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.50% for ZI’s stock, with a -31.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZI Trading at -27.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -27.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -28.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.17. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -38.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hyzer Peter Cameron, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.46 back on Jul 05. After this action, Hyzer Peter Cameron now owns 1,185,565 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $254,600 using the latest closing price.

Hays Joseph Christopher, the Pres, Chief Operating Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $26.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hays Joseph Christopher is holding 551,456 shares at $794,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.