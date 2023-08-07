Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

The 36-month beta value for VTGN is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTGN is $7.50, The public float for VTGN is 7.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.88% of that float. The average trading volume of VTGN on August 07, 2023 was 218.88K shares.

VTGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) has jumped by 612.49 compared to previous close of 1.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 557.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN’s stock has risen by 557.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 557.69% and a quarterly rise of 226.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 574.36% for VTGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 207.97% for the last 200 days.

VTGN Trading at 430.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +593.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +209.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +578.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +276.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3035. In addition, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. saw 287.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from GIN JERRY B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Aug 18. After this action, GIN JERRY B now owns 100,000 shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,870 using the latest closing price.

GIN JERRY B, the Director of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GIN JERRY B is holding 100,000 shares at $17,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Equity return is now at value -218.60, with -157.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.