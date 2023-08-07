Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 31.00x. The 36-month beta value for TIO is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIO is 120.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.40% of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on August 07, 2023 was 9.18M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a -1.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.90% gain in the past month and a -49.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.03% for TIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for TIO’s stock, with a 0.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4020. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 68.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.