Amyris Inc. (AMRS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is $1.71, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for AMRS is 347.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRS on August 07, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

AMRS) stock’s latest price update

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS’s stock has fallen by -22.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.47% and a quarterly drop of -9.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.30% for Amyris Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.37% for AMRS’s stock, with a -50.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $0.65 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMRS Trading at -30.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -38.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -22.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9252. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -55.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kieftenbeld Hermanus, who sale 20,999 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kieftenbeld Hermanus now owns 219,768 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $19,949 using the latest closing price.

ALVAREZ EDUARDO, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Amyris Inc., sale 231,368 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that ALVAREZ EDUARDO is holding 612,546 shares at $284,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 132.60, with -80.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.