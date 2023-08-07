Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 338.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 43 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $153.16, which is $25.15 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On August 07, 2023, AMZN’s average trading volume was 58.83M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has increased by 8.27 when compared to last closing price of 128.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/23 that Apple, Amazon, Icahn Enterprises, Fortinet, Block, and More Stock Market Movers

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a 5.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.73% rise in the past month, and a 34.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.70% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of 32.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $184 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.30. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 66.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $133.55 back on Aug 01. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 560,301 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $534,200 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $129.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 149,280 shares at $64,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.