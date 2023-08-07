Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR)’s stock price has dropped by -9.59 in relation to previous closing price of 70.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALTR is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALTR is $77.38, which is $13.58 above than the current price. The public float for ALTR is 52.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ALTR on August 07, 2023 was 277.67K shares.

ALTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) has seen a -13.85% decrease in the past week, with a -12.25% drop in the past month, and a -4.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for ALTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.39% for ALTR’s stock, with a 3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALTR Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR fell by -13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.26. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc. saw 40.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Christ George J, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $74.42 back on Jul 19. After this action, Christ George J now owns 0 shares of Altair Engineering Inc., valued at $7,442,208 using the latest closing price.

Christ Revocable Trust, the 10% Owner of Altair Engineering Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $74.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Christ Revocable Trust is holding 0 shares at $7,442,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc. stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.