Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, GOOG stock has gone down by -3.36%, with a monthly gain of 6.29% and a quarterly surge of 22.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.99% for GOOG stock, with a simple moving average of 22.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 29.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOG is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $149.48, which is $12.9 above the current market price. The public float for GOOG is 5.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On August 07, 2023, GOOG’s average trading volume was 26.49M shares.

GOOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has plunged by -0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 128.77, but the company has seen a -3.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/04/23 that Federal judge narrows Google antitrust suit as trial set for next month

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOG Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.23. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 44.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from ARNOLD FRANCES, who sale 230 shares at the price of $130.95 back on Jul 28. After this action, ARNOLD FRANCES now owns 13,329 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $30,118 using the latest closing price.

MATHER ANN, the Director of Alphabet Inc., sale 220 shares at $121.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that MATHER ANN is holding 4,759 shares at $26,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37.

Based on Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.