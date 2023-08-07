Akso Health Group (AHG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akso Health Group (AHG) by analysts is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 20.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of AHG was 33.25K shares.

AHG) stock’s latest price update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG)’s stock price has soared by 10.24 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG’s Market Performance

Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a 18.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.97% decline in the past month and a 6.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for AHG’s stock, with a -16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHG Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3111. In addition, Akso Health Group saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -100.08. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.