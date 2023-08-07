Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Akso Health Group (AHG) Stock: What the Analysts a...

Akso Health Group (AHG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akso Health Group (AHG) by analysts is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 20.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of AHG was 33.25K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

AHG) stock’s latest price update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG)’s stock price has soared by 10.24 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG’s Market Performance

Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a 18.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.97% decline in the past month and a 6.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for AHG’s stock, with a -16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHG Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3111. In addition, Akso Health Group saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -108.19 for the present operating margin
  • +9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -100.08. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​