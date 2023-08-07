Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 46.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is $141.00, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 398.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABNB on August 07, 2023 was 6.71M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 140.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/23 that Airbnb Powers to Most Profitable Second Quarter on High Nightly Rates

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB’s stock has fallen by -8.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.37% and a quarterly rise of 19.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for ABNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $160 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.81. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 63.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Stephenson Dave, who sale 4,919 shares at the price of $149.60 back on Aug 01. After this action, Stephenson Dave now owns 137,329 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $735,882 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Joseph, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 516,666 shares at $150.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Gebbia Joseph is holding 1,666,769 shares at $77,715,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.