Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)'s stock price has plunge by 2.36% in relation to previous closing price of 113.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/23 that AMD Keeps the AI Dream Alive Enough

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a "buy," 4 rating it as "overweight," 15 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AMD is $140.42, which is $21.31 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for AMD on August 07, 2023 was 72.56M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a 2.06% rise in the past month, and a 33.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 31.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $136 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.67. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 78.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Papermaster Mark D, who sale 31,701 shares at the price of $111.49 back on Jul 06. After this action, Papermaster Mark D now owns 1,513,245 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $3,534,376 using the latest closing price.

PENG VICTOR, the President, AMD of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 105,000 shares at $124.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that PENG VICTOR is holding 321,090 shares at $13,080,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.