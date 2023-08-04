Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WH is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WH is $85.41, which is $10.96 above the current price. The public float for WH is 83.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WH on August 04, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WH) stock’s latest price update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 77.01. However, the company has seen a 0.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Choice Hotels Seeks to Buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

WH’s Market Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has experienced a 0.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.04% rise in the past month, and a 10.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for WH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for WH’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $79 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

WH Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.77. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Rossi Nicola, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $73.72 back on Jun 06. After this action, Rossi Nicola now owns 5,741 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $589,760 using the latest closing price.

CHECCHIO LISA, the Chief Marketing Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $76.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that CHECCHIO LISA is holding 13,692 shares at $461,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.98 for the present operating margin

+43.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.48. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 217.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 50.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.