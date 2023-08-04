What Recent Market Trends Mean for Marpai Inc.’s (MRAI) Stock

The stock of Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has seen a -5.65% decrease in the past week, with a -13.02% drop in the past month, and a -34.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.59% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for MRAI stock, with a simple moving average of -48.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRAI is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MRAI is $6.00, which is $10.33 above the current price. The public float for MRAI is 4.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on August 04, 2023 was 145.55K shares.

MRAI) stock’s latest price update

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI)’s stock price has plunge by -6.18relation to previous closing price of 1.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRAI Trading at -20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7360. In addition, Marpai Inc. saw -42.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Gonzalez Edmundo, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Jun 21. After this action, Gonzalez Edmundo now owns 888,189 shares of Marpai Inc., valued at $10,102 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc., purchase 8,110 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 868,189 shares at $7,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc. stands at -108.74. Equity return is now at value -320.30, with -80.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.