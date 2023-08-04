What Recent Market Trends Mean for Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s (KRTX) Stock

In the past week, KRTX stock has gone down by -5.87%, with a monthly decline of -13.22% and a quarterly plunge of -11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.17% for KRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRTX is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is $277.29, which is $90.45 above the current market price. The public float for KRTX is 34.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On August 04, 2023, KRTX’s average trading volume was 379.47K shares.

KRTX) stock’s latest price update

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.52 in relation to its previous close of 197.70. However, the company has experienced a -5.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/20/23 that Karuna Stock Jumps on Third Positive Trial for Schizophrenia Drug

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $280 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

KRTX Trading at -14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.22. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from JONAS JEFFREY M, who sale 13,810 shares at the price of $195.81 back on Aug 01. After this action, JONAS JEFFREY M now owns 990 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,704,101 using the latest closing price.

JONAS JEFFREY M, the Director of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., sale 13,810 shares at $216.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that JONAS JEFFREY M is holding 990 shares at $2,988,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2723.29 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2597.88. The total capital return value is set at -35.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.77. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 556.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.