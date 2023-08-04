What Recent Market Trends Mean for Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) Stock

In the past week, BYD stock has gone down by -4.03%, with a monthly decline of -0.01% and a quarterly plunge of -4.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Boyd Gaming Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for BYD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is 9.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYD is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is $80.23, which is $12.93 above the current market price. The public float for BYD is 72.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. On August 04, 2023, BYD’s average trading volume was 819.21K shares.

BYD) stock’s latest price update

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 67.80. However, the company has experienced a -4.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

BYD Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.25. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 23.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from Thompson Stephen S., who sale 16,825 shares at the price of $68.15 back on Aug 01. After this action, Thompson Stephen S. now owns 22,113 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $1,146,624 using the latest closing price.

SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J., the Director of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 735 shares at $68.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. is holding 4,212 shares at $49,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+48.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +17.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 40.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 244.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.01. Total debt to assets is 59.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.