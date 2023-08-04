Westlake Corporation (WLK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 134.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Dow, LyondellBasell and Westlake Face a ‘Petrochemical Recession’

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Westlake Corporation (WLK) by analysts is $129.17, which is -$3.47 below the current market price. The public float for WLK is 32.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of WLK was 495.73K shares.

WLK’s Market Performance

WLK’s stock has seen a -1.69% decrease for the week, with a 12.84% rise in the past month and a 18.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for Westlake Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for WLK’s stock, with a 17.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $114 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

WLK Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.80. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $98.94 back on Aug 31. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 10,208 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $98,940 using the latest closing price.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Westlake Corporation, sale 542 shares at $107.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Zoeller Johnathan Stevan is holding 543 shares at $58,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.52 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.61. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.