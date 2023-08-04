Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has seen a 1.13% increase in the past week, with a 7.20% gain in the past month, and a 1.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for WERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.92% for WERN’s stock, with a 5.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Right Now?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is $49.94, which is $3.82 above the current market price. The public float for WERN is 58.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WERN on August 04, 2023 was 620.17K shares.

WERN) stock’s latest price update

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.65 in relation to its previous close of 46.32. However, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $53 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WERN Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.01. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WERN starting from Tapio Carmen A, who purchase 1,170 shares at the price of $42.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, Tapio Carmen A now owns 6,284 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc., valued at $49,373 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.