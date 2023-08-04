Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has seen a -10.59% decrease in the past week, with a -9.02% drop in the past month, and a 94.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for WEAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for WEAV stock, with a simple moving average of 68.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is $13.43, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for WEAV is 61.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEAV on August 04, 2023 was 834.37K shares.

WEAV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) has decreased by -5.55 when compared to last closing price of 11.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

WEAV Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 126.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who sale 31,952 shares at the price of $11.11 back on Aug 02. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L now owns 7,196,918 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $354,987 using the latest closing price.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, the 10% Owner of Weave Communications Inc., sale 37,789 shares at $11.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L is holding 7,228,870 shares at $440,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.