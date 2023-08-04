Veru Inc. (VERU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) has surged by 1.28 when compared to previous closing price of 1.17, but the company has seen a -4.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Veru Inc. (VERU) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for VERU is 64.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.90% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of VERU was 1.48M shares.

VERU’s Market Performance

VERU stock saw an increase of -4.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.76% and a quarterly increase of -6.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.06% for Veru Inc. (VERU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for VERU stock, with a simple moving average of -68.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

VERU Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2372. In addition, Veru Inc. saw -77.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Eisenberger Mario, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Eisenberger Mario now owns 0 shares of Veru Inc., valued at $2,003,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-211.47 for the present operating margin

+77.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at -212.88. The total capital return value is set at -63.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.22. Equity return is now at value -210.80, with -118.00 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc. (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 19.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veru Inc. (VERU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.