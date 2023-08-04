urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has gone down by -7.69% for the week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month and a -37.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.65% for UGRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.44% for UGRO’s stock, with a -57.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UGRO is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) is $8.40, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for UGRO is 7.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On August 04, 2023, UGRO’s average trading volume was 138.13K shares.

UGRO) stock’s latest price update

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.25 in relation to its previous close of 1.28. However, the company has experienced a -7.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21st of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4577. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw -55.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Jun 12. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 116,306 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $13,969 using the latest closing price.

Nattrass Bradley John, the Chief Executive Officer of urban-gro Inc., purchase 28,416 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Nattrass Bradley John is holding 1,900,000 shares at $35,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for urban-gro Inc. stands at -22.79. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.