Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has gone down by -1.98% for the week, with a -11.94% drop in the past month and a -5.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for UHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.57% for UHS’s stock, with a -0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is 14.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UHS is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is $157.63, which is $22.89 above the current market price. The public float for UHS is 60.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On August 04, 2023, UHS’s average trading volume was 686.31K shares.

UHS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 136.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $163 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

UHS Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.16. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Nimetz Warren J., who sale 800 shares at the price of $140.97 back on Jun 13. After this action, Nimetz Warren J. now owns 2,944 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $112,776 using the latest closing price.

McDonnell Eileen C., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 1,680 shares at $134.64 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that McDonnell Eileen C. is holding 5,316 shares at $226,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.