United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM)’s stock price has increased by 81.85 compared to its previous closing price of 17.50. However, the company has seen a 77.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USM is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USM is $23.25, which is -$8.82 below the current price. The public float for USM is 13.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USM on August 04, 2023 was 389.72K shares.

USM’s Market Performance

USM stock saw an increase of 77.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 76.40% and a quarterly increase of 58.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for United States Cellular Corporation (USM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 80.69% for USM stock, with a simple moving average of 53.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for USM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for USM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

USM Trading at 90.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +70.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM rose by +77.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.27. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw 52.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from IRIZARRY MICHAEL, who sale 18,826 shares at the price of $22.15 back on Apr 10. After this action, IRIZARRY MICHAEL now owns 18,825 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $417,077 using the latest closing price.

JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, the Director of United States Cellular Corporation, sale 1,834 shares at $19.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P is holding 18,981 shares at $35,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.16 for the present operating margin

+33.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Cellular Corporation stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on United States Cellular Corporation (USM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.19. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.