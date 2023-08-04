Understanding the 5.62% Volatility Levels of Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s (BLDE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has gone down by -1.52% for the week, with a 4.86% rise in the past month and a 52.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.62% for BLDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for BLDE stock, with a simple moving average of 0.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLDE is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLDE is $7.83, which is $4.52 above than the current price. The public float for BLDE is 56.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BLDE on August 04, 2023 was 586.77K shares.

BLDE) stock’s latest price update

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. However, the company has seen a -1.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/23 that RedBird Takes More Than 5% Stake in Blade Air Mobility

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BLDE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

BLDE Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDE fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Blade Air Mobility Inc. saw 8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDE starting from Tomkiel Melissa M., who sale 35,623 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Jul 10. After this action, Tomkiel Melissa M. now owns 1,289,495 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc., valued at $138,374 using the latest closing price.

Heyburn William A., the Chief Financial Officer of Blade Air Mobility Inc., sale 32,774 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Heyburn William A. is holding 1,373,413 shares at $127,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+11.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blade Air Mobility Inc. stands at -18.66. The total capital return value is set at -17.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.39. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.