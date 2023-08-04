Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 4.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is above average at 8.40x. The 36-month beta value for TKC is also noteworthy at 0.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TKC is 471.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of TKC on August 04, 2023 was 422.13K shares.

TKC’s Market Performance

TKC stock saw an increase of -4.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.81% and a quarterly increase of 10.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.23% for TKC’s stock, with a 8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKC Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +25.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.