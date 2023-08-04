Trading Update: Root Inc. (ROOT) Stock Endures 10.46% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Root Inc. (ROOT) has gone up by 13.55% for the week, with a 12.04% rise in the past month and a 164.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.46% for ROOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for ROOT stock, with a simple moving average of 76.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Root Inc. (ROOT) by analysts is $7.94, which is -$3.51 below the current market price. The public float for ROOT is 7.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.67% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ROOT was 438.05K shares.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.29 in relation to its previous close of 10.33. However, the company has experienced a 13.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that Curb Your AI Enthusiasm: Just Look at the Insurtech Carnage

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

ROOT Trading at 29.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT rose by +13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Root Inc. saw 144.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROOT starting from Malka Meyer, who sale 14,800 shares at the price of $4.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Malka Meyer now owns 43,107 shares of Root Inc., valued at $70,436 using the latest closing price.

Malka Meyer, the 10% Owner of Root Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $4.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Malka Meyer is holding 57,907 shares at $97,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Root Inc. stands at -95.79. The total capital return value is set at -36.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.34. Equity return is now at value -84.60, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Root Inc. (ROOT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.42. Total debt to assets is 27.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Root Inc. (ROOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.