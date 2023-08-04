Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 51.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is $86.97, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 114.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TW on August 04, 2023 was 787.46K shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 80.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TW’s Market Performance

TW’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.85% and a quarterly rise of 19.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.42% for TW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +24.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.84. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Friedman Douglas, who sale 3,170 shares at the price of $65.57 back on Jul 06. After this action, Friedman Douglas now owns 32,656 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $207,868 using the latest closing price.

Yared Rana, the Director of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 567 shares at $71.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Yared Rana is holding 1,627 shares at $40,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.