TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 69.59x, while the 36-month beta value is -2.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOP on August 04, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. However, the company has seen a -3.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.29% gain in the past month and a 10.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for TOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.29% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of -11.19% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 41.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.