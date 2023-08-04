Tiptree Inc. (TIPT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) is $2.94, The public float for TIPT is 22.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIPT on August 04, 2023 was 87.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TIPT) stock’s latest price update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.56 compared to its previous closing price of 14.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIPT’s Market Performance

TIPT’s stock has risen by 5.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.92% and a quarterly rise of 12.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Tiptree Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.08% for TIPT’s stock, with a 11.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIPT Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIPT rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.78. In addition, Tiptree Inc. saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIPT starting from Ilany Jonathan, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Jun 07. After this action, Ilany Jonathan now owns 187,571 shares of Tiptree Inc., valued at $22,832 using the latest closing price.

Ilany Jonathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Tiptree Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Ilany Jonathan is holding 185,971 shares at $43,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tiptree Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 10.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05.

Based on Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), the company’s capital structure generated 82.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.33. Total debt to assets is 11.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.