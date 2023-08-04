Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TTSH stock has gone down by -7.10%, with a monthly gain of 4.92% and a quarterly surge of 29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.22% for TTSH’s stock, with a 18.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) is above average at 19.14x. The 36-month beta value for TTSH is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTSH is $9.00, which is $3.24 above than the current price. The public float for TTSH is 28.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of TTSH on August 04, 2023 was 85.55K shares.

TTSH) stock’s latest price update

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.00 in relation to its previous close of 6.40. However, the company has experienced a -7.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTSH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TTSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTSH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $12 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

TTSH Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTSH fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. saw 31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.84 for the present operating margin

+52.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 162.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.89. Total debt to assets is 45.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.