Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) has jumped by 3.22 compared to previous close of 62.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDW is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDW is $71.20, which is $6.45 above the current price. The public float for TDW is 49.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDW on August 04, 2023 was 779.25K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW’s stock has seen a 10.72% increase for the week, with a 19.20% rise in the past month and a 63.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for Tidewater Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for TDW’s stock, with a 52.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $85 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

TDW Trading at 23.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +10.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.09. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 75.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 117,698 shares at the price of $62.28 back on Jul 31. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,185,971 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $7,330,231 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 1,135 shares at $57.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,026,792 shares at $64,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.51 for the present operating margin

+19.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.27. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tidewater Inc. (TDW), the company’s capital structure generated 20.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.94. Total debt to assets is 13.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.