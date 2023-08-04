Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) by analysts is $30.00, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for THR is 33.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of THR was 179.62K shares.

THR) stock’s latest price update

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.81 in relation to its previous close of 27.90. However, the company has experienced a -7.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

THR’s Market Performance

THR’s stock has fallen by -7.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.35% and a quarterly rise of 21.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for THR’s stock, with a 13.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for THR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for THR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $22 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2020.

THR Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THR fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.49. In addition, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. saw 29.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THR starting from Harris-Peterson Candace, who sale 6,358 shares at the price of $27.15 back on Feb 10. After this action, Harris-Peterson Candace now owns 12,799 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc., valued at $172,620 using the latest closing price.

NESSER JOHN T III, the Director of Thermon Group Holdings Inc., purchase 1,959 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that NESSER JOHN T III is holding 56,000 shares at $36,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+39.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. stands at +7.64. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.