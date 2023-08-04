The Volatility of DLocal Limited’s (DLO) Stock: A -4.70% Ratio for the Week

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a -4.70% decrease in the past week, with a 13.37% gain in the past month, and a 2.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for DLO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for DLO’s stock, with a -7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 37.11x. The 36-month beta value for DLO is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DLO is $16.25, which is $2.51 above than the current price. The public float for DLO is 141.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on August 04, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.51 in relation to previous closing price of 14.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.22. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.