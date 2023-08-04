The Impact of Market Fluctuations on TransAlta Corporation’s (TAC) Stock

The stock of TransAlta Corporation (TAC) has gone up by 2.70% for the week, with a 10.31% rise in the past month and a 11.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for TAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for TAC’s stock, with a 11.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) is above average at 31.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is $12.27, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for TAC is 262.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAC on August 04, 2023 was 364.25K shares.

TAC) stock’s latest price update

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 9.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TAC Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, TransAlta Corporation saw 14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

+30.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransAlta Corporation stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on TransAlta Corporation (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 397.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,508.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TransAlta Corporation (TAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.