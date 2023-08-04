The Impact of Market Fluctuations on StepStone Group Inc.’s (STEP) Stock

In the past week, STEP stock has gone up by 2.38%, with a monthly gain of 17.59% and a quarterly surge of 32.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for StepStone Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.31% for STEP’s stock, with a 9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for STEP is $27.33, which is -$1.74 below the current market price. The public float for STEP is 48.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for STEP on August 04, 2023 was 277.25K shares.

STEP) stock’s latest price update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP)’s stock price has soared by 0.11 in relation to previous closing price of 28.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

STEP Trading at 14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.91. In addition, StepStone Group Inc. saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from McCabe Michael I, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $23.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, McCabe Michael I now owns 181,357 shares of StepStone Group Inc., valued at $589,000 using the latest closing price.

McCabe Michael I, the Head of Strategy of StepStone Group Inc., purchase 37,000 shares at $23.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that McCabe Michael I is holding 156,357 shares at $872,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.