The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s (CYTH) Stock

The stock of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has gone up by 27.03% for the week, with a 24.50% rise in the past month and a 44.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.89% for CYTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.77% for CYTH’s stock, with a 31.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is $5.00, The public float for CYTH is 10.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTH on August 04, 2023 was 92.82K shares.

CYTH) stock’s latest price update

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 26.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYTH Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, as shares surge +25.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH rose by +27.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5378. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. saw 32.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from Rafael Holdings, Inc., who purchase 4,000,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Aug 01. After this action, Rafael Holdings, Inc. now owns 6,514,970 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

FINE N SCOTT, the Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 299,402 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that FINE N SCOTT is holding 444,402 shares at $212,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.51 for the present operating margin

-199.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1123.08. The total capital return value is set at -188.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.15. Equity return is now at value -212.10, with -152.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.