The -13.88% Decline of Electriq Power Holdings Inc.’s (ELIQ) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ELIQ stock has gone down by -34.21%, with a monthly decline of -59.62% and a quarterly plunge of -58.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.58% for Electriq Power Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.01% for ELIQ’s stock, with a -57.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) is above average at 881.25x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ELIQ currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ELIQ on August 04, 2023 was 359.06K shares.

ELIQ) stock’s latest price update

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ)’s stock price has dropped by -24.42 in relation to previous closing price of 5.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELIQ Trading at -56.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.18%, as shares sank -61.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -36.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. saw -58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

