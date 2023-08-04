Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TERN is -1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TERN is $16.33, which is $10.44 above the current price. The public float for TERN is 55.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TERN on August 04, 2023 was 845.02K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TERN) stock’s latest price update

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.35 in relation to previous closing price of 7.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TERN’s Market Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has experienced a -4.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.13% drop in the past month, and a -46.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for TERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.59% for TERN’s stock, with a -27.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

TERN Trading at -29.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.